Top Box Office Openers For Prabhas In Hindi: Baahubali 2 first; Adipurush likely to take second spot

Prabhas is among the most sought after actors in India. In his career spanning over 20 years, the actor has given several massive hits and blockbusters and has won the love of his fans who lovingly call him darling. In 2015, Prabhas emerged as the first genuine pan-India star with Baahubali, which netted over Rs 100 crores in the Hindi belt alone. After Baahubali, there was literally no looking back Prabhas as his immediate next film, Baahubali 2, became the highest grossing Indian film at the time of its release. The actor followed it with a couple of poor choices like Saaho and Radhe Shyam but never failed to deliver on the opening front. His upcoming biggie Adipurush again is set for a big opening, reiterating his dominance when it comes to initial box office pull.

Adipurush Will Compete With Saaho To Emerge As Prabhas' Second Biggest Hindi Opener

Adipurush releases across the world on the 16th of June, 2023. The advance bookings are going on all across in full pace. The home market for Prabhas is wholeheartedly supporting him yet again and this is after a couple of underwhelming films churned out by the actor. The Hindi version of the film has observed good bookings so far but it is difficult to make out what percentage of it counts for organic sales. A clear idea regarding the same shall be known once the film releases. From the looks of it, Adipurush will easily emerge as the second highest opener of the year in Hindi, only behind Pathaan. It, in all likelihood, can trump Saaho to emerge as Prabhas' second biggest opener in Hindi, while Baahubali sits pretty at the number one spot. If the content of Adipurush strikes a chord, the film can go onto do some solid numbers.

Adipurush Worldwide Box Office Opening

The global opening of Adipurush seems to be heading towards a total of over Rs 100 crores gross. This can make it Prabhas' third film after Baahubali 2 and Saaho to gross over Rs 100 crores worldwide, making him the only actor in India to achieve this feat. Since Adipurush is an expensive film, it will need to observe some solid legs to reach a respectable lifetime total. Investors would be looking at a worldwide gross of Rs 600 crores the very least so that the economics make even the slightest of sense.

Following is a list of Prabhas' biggest Hindi nett openers at the Indian box office:

What according to you will be the day one opening of Adipurush in Hindi?

