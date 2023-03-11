S.S. Rajamouli's RRR - The mega-movie event it became, records it broke, legacy it created, glory it brought

S.S. Rajamouli's directorial, RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles, performed exceptionally well at the box office. The film in its initial run, ended as the fourth highest grossing Indian film worldwide, behind Dangal, Baahubali 2 and KGF: Chapter 2. The second phase release of RRR ensured that it took the third spot in the list of highest grossing Indian films worldwide, eclipsing KGF: Chapter 2 due to a very strong performance in Japan, where it is already the number one Indian film.

RRR's Song Naatu Naatu Is Nominated For The Best Original Song At The Academy Awards



RRR has found critical acclaim and commercial success across the globe. The nominations and subsequent victories, through the award season, have resulted in a strong and elongated movie run in theatres internationally. The most prestigious award function for which RRR has been nominated is the Academy Awards. The song 'Naatu Naatu' from the acclaimed film is competing in the category of 'Best Original Song' and a victory should give it a great boost in numbers across North America. Through the course of its run, RRR has broken many major box office records. On the eve of the academy awards, it is only right to discuss the benchmarks that this magnum opus has set through the course of its run, that will take some effort to surpass.

RRR Secured The Highest Opening Day For An Indian Film Worldwide

RRR created an opening day record in India as it bettered Baahubali 2 by a good margin. Baahubali 2, again directed by S.S. Rajamouli, still is the benchmark of historic success for Indian films. For RRR to better its first day takings is surely a historic feat. RRR of course had higher average ticket prices that did the trick for it. But again, it wasn't a franchise film like Baahubali 2 and a franchise film gets the benefit of a ready audience which is not a case with newly created IPs. The worldwide opening day record of RRR has not been crossed by any other Indian film yet.

RRR Emerged As The Film To Collect Highest Theatrical Shares In Telugu States

RRR also became the film with the highest theatrical share in Telugu states, beating Baahubali 2. The total share from the two states alone is around Rs 240 crores and that is staggering. In the list of highest theatrical share in India for a single language, RRR was placed second, only behind the Hindi share of Baahubali 2. Now it is third, behind Pathaan and Baahubali 2. Talking about the highest share in India for the original language, RRR was number one, before being dethroned by Pathaan.

RRR Recorded The Highest First Day Collections For An Indian Film Internationally

RRR registered the highest opening day for an Indian film internationally. The film, on its opening day, collected Rs 67 crores internationally, which is still the highest among Indian films. Of that, Rs. 42 crores came from USA alone. To beat the opening day collections of RRR in USA will take some time and effort and most probably, only an S.S Rajamouli movie will be able to dethrone RRR from its top spot.

RRR Is On Course To Become The Third Indian Film To Surpass Rs 1200 Crores Worldwide

RRR's worldwide gross collections are a whisker away from Rs 1200 crores, a number achieved by only two films in the past, Baahubali 2 and Dangal.

SS Rajamouli Has Become The Most Celebrated Indian Director

Coming to personal records, S.S. Rajamouli is the only Indian director to give two back to back Rs 1000 crore worldwide grossers. He's the highest grossing Indian director and also the director to secure the highest theatrical share. His next film is with Mahesh Babu and it is said to be a globe-trotting adventure film. The film is keenly awaited and is sure to set benchmarks whenever it releases.

RRR Also Broke Streaming Records

RRR did not just do well in theatres but did exceedingly well digitally too. The Hindi version of the film stayed in Netflix's top 10 list for a record 16 weeks and one can't rule out the possibility of it breaking into the list for the 17th and 18th time. 16 weeks in top 10 has made it the only non-English film to achieve that feat, on this streaming platform. Different versions of the film have been streaming on other platforms and it is needless to say that they are setting benchmarks on the streaming front as well.

All Eyes Are On RRR's Song Naatu Naatu

You can root for RRR's song Naatu Naatu as it is just a result-announcement away from winning an Oscar for the 'Best Original Song' in the very prestigious Academy Awards.

