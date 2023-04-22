EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas in talks with Baahubali producers for a project, Deets Inside

Prabhas is one of the leading actors in India, and people across the world admire him for SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 1 and 2. In fact, in a conversation with IANS earlier, the actor had termed this period-drama as a game-changing project for him. He had said that wherever he travels, people recognise him for playing the titular role in Baahubali. Pinkvilla now has an exciting update on this much loved superstar. We have heard that Prabhas is in talks with Baahubali producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni for an exciting movie.

“They have been discussing a few projects for a while, however they have particularly liked one subject more than the rest, and it is completely different from what they had done in Baahubali. It will be in a unique space, and Prabhas’ character won’t be like anything that you have seen him play on the big screen earlier. Once Prabhas finishes his ongoing commitments they will look into the logistics of this yet untitled movie,” informs a source close to the development.

Prabhas will next be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush, Nag Ashwin’s Project K, Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and Maruthi Dasari’s Raja Deluxe.

Baahubali 3

Meanwhile, in an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Baahubali producer Prasad Devineni had also opened up on the possibility of Baahubali 3, after director SS Rajamouli had reportedly hinted about it. “What he (SS Rajamouli) was saying is that there is scope in the Baahubali world to tell another story. The world is there, and the characters are larger than life. But we are not looking to start immediately, because he has got a couple of commitments. After that we will think about it. Definitely at some point we might make it, if everything falls into place. But there is no effort being put in right now,” Prasad Devineni had said.

However, our source informs that Prabhas and Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni’s ongoing discussions aren’t about Baahubali 3, but another project.

