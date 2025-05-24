Madras High Court issues MAJOR directive for Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi amid ongoing divorce battle

Actor Ravi Mohan announced his separation from wife Aarti in September 2024, and since then, the matter has escalated on social media. The couple has issued public statements against each other, leveling allegations and counterattacks. The situation further intensified after singer Kenishaa Francis’ name surfaced as the alleged reason behind their split.

With the divorce proceedings currently underway, the Madras High Court has now issued a fresh directive to both parties.

This development comes after Ravi Mohan filed a petition in court seeking to restrain Aarti from making further derogatory remarks. The actor referred to a recent incident where his public appearance at a wedding with Kenishaa prompted Aarti to make open comments on social media.

According to a report by India Glitz, the court has now issued an order prohibiting both parties from making any more defamatory statements against each other, particularly on public platforms.

The directive has also instructed both Ravi and Aarti to delete or remove any previously shared defamatory statements about each other from social media. Additionally, the court advised the couple to address their grievances through legal proceedings rather than airing them in public.

This ruling by the Madras High Court comes in response to the series of public statements both parties had made against one another on social media.

Since this is a high-profile divorce case, legal authorities have stepped in to prevent any further controversy from being fueled around the matter.

For the unversed, earlier reports suggested that Aarti Ravi has allegedly demanded Rs. 40 lakhs per month as alimony or maintenance from her husband Ravi Mohan as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings.

While the court has adjourned the case to the next hearing on June 12, the actor has time until then to submit his response to the plea filed by his wife.

In other news, singer Kenishaa Francis recently took to social media to share that she has been receiving hate and threatening messages, including disturbing and harmful content directed at her.

The singer-turned-therapist appealed for “a moment of breath without hatred” from everyone.

