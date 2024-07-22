Renowned Kannada TV director Vinod Dondale dies by suicide, leaves behind a note about financial problems

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and suicide.

Vinod Dondale, a renowned 49-year-old director of Kannada television serials, was found dead at his residence in Nagarbhavi on Saturday morning. The director hanged himself and left behind a note, as per The New Indian Express. The news of his demise has come as a shock to his fans and industry friends.

Vinod Dondale leaves behind a suicide note

According to TNIE report, Vinod took his own life at his Maruthinagar, Nagarbhavi home. He left a death note taking full responsibility for his actions, citing financial difficulties as the reason. The Chandra Layout police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Vinod Dondale, known for directing popular Kannada serials such as Karimani and Shantam Paapam, was preparing to direct the film Ashoka Blade. Following his death, it was reported that 90 percent of the shooting was already completed. The final scenes were set to be filmed next week.

It is also reported that Vinod recently discussed the film’s production with actor Sathish Ninasam and the movie’s producers. Police have registered a case, and the investigation is underway. The exact cause of his death will be determined after a thorough probe.

Kannada TV and film community mourn his death

The Kannada television and film community is in shock and mourning following Vinod Dondale’s death. Everyone who worked with him remembered him as a committed professional. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Veteran actor Abhijith visited director Vinod Dondale's residence in Nagarbhavi to pay his last respects. Later, speaking to the media, Abhijith expressed his sorrow over Vinod's death.

"This is a sad situation. I acted in the 'Gange Gowri' serial directed by Vinod. He was gentle. I have never seen anyone get angry on set. This kind of decision taken today cannot be tolerated. His death is very painful for the whole family. I pray that God gives strength to Vinod's family to bear the grief. May his soul rest in peace. Without Vinod, it is a big loss for television and the big screen," veteran actor Abhijith told media.

