Kannada filmmaker Tharun Sudhir to tie the knot with Roberrt fame Sonal Monteiro: 'Directing my greatest love story...'

Kannada filmmaker Tharun Sudhir, son of veteran actor Sudhir and theater personality Malathi Sudhir officially announced his wedding with actress Sonal Monteiro. The actress and director were apparently in a relationship after meeting on the sets of Roberrt.

Moreover, the rumors of the couple getting married had been making the rounds for some time now with the filmmaker himself confirming the same. The filmmaker is set to tie the knot on August 11, 2024, with a grand reception set to take place on August 10. He took it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, “Tharun here, directing my greatest love story yet, with my leading lady, Sonal,” along with a video.

The 1-minute and 7-second video shared by Tharun features a cinematic-style announcement for the couple’s marriage. The video showcases both of them donning some stylized outfits along with proper set pieces and charming music.

According to Times Now, the director had also recently visited Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa in jail prior to the marriage announcement. After the visit, the director conveyed that actor Darshan is in good spirits and is recovering well. Darshan also insisted the director to not change the wedding date too.

Tharun Sudhir further added that he could not hand over his wedding invitation to Darshan due to jail restrictions but has sought blessings from him. He also said that even though they don’t know whether the actor would get special permission to attend the wedding, he is hopeful that the actor will be out of jail by then.

Tharun Sudhir and Sonal Monteiro’s relationship

Tharun Sudhir who made his debut as a director back in 2017 with the film Chowka met his soon-to-be wife Sonal Monteiro on the sets of Roberrt. The movie starring Darshan Thogudeepa saw the actress playing a key role with the film becoming a major hit in Kannada.

The actress is majorly known for her appearances in Kannada and Tulu language films and interestingly also played a lead role in the film Garadi which had Darshan in a cameo role.

