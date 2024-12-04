Renukaswamy case: Pavithra Gowda pleads ‘no conspiracy theory’ in new argument for seeking bail

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda have been serving jail since June 2024 for being the prime accused behind the murder case of the 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga. While the former is out on an interim bail owing to medical grounds, the actress’ bail plea was recently heard by the Karnataka High Court. In the plea, she emphasized that no conspiracy whatsoever was involved in the matter, leading to the murder of the victim.

The counsel for Pavithra pleaded to the court how there wasn’t any conspiracy of which she was a part, either for abducting, assaulting, and finally the death of Renukaswamy.

The statement by her counsel revealed, “On the cumulative effect of assault by many, the deceased may have died. There is no conspiracy. Petitioner is not party to any conspiracy, either for abduction or causing injuries to the deceased.”

Moving on, Pavithra’s lawyer also highlighted how the actress was hurt by the number of foul messages the deceased victim Renukaswamy used to send her, causing a lot of distress.

In fact, the counsel termed the involvement of Pavithra Gowda in the murder case of Renukaswamy as a stray incident, since she never had any history of antecedents in the first place.

Besides, the counsel also argued that there is no prima facie evidence that the actress was directly involved in any other case whatsoever, and thus her bail plea must be heard separately from that of the main accused, Darshan Thoogudeepa.

Emphasizing how she should be awarded bail, Pavithra Gowda’s plea revealed, “She is a woman does not have any prior antecedents. This was a stray incident that happened. There is no prima facie case having been committed by the petitioner.” It further read, “She has a daughter who is studying in the 9th standard. Petitioner may be extended benefit of bail, considering her case separate from other accused.”

For the unversed, Darshan Thoogudeepa was awarded a bail of six weeks on the basis of health grounds. The Kannada actor had highlighted suffering from severe back pain, for which immediate surgery and special medical attention were required.

Nonetheless, being one of the prime accused in an ongoing murder case, the bail awarded to Darshan came with certain restrictions, especially regarding his movement in and out of the country.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, mental, or emotional abuse, then do not hesitate to seek help. Several helplines are available; remember you are not alone in this fight.

