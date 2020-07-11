Sai Pallavi always wears THIS wooden hand chain and it makes us wonder if there’s a special reason behind it

Be it traditional wear or a western wear, Sai Pallavi has never skipped to wear it, and it makes us wonder if there’s a special reason behind it.

Sai Pallavi has taken the South Indian film industry by a storm though she has acted only in a handful of movies. Even with her first film Premam, she emerged as a much sought-after actor. If one has followed her career, it’s not difficult to understand how she quickly managed to create this huge fan base. It’s her natural flair for acting and the way she carries herself on- and off-screen that is admired by her fans.

Anyone who follows Sai Pallavi’s Instagram profile will know that she opts to keep it simple and minimalistic when it comes to fashion. However, we could notice that she has always been wearing a wooden hand chain irrespective of the outfit. Be it traditional wear or a western wear, Sai Pallavi has never skipped to wear it, and it makes us wonder if there’s a special reason behind it. Here are five photos from her Insagram profile that show the Premam actor wearing the wooden hand chain.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Virata Parvam directed by Venu Udugula which has Rana Daggubati as the lead actor. Sai Pallavi’s first look poster for the film was shared by the makers on her birthday. It is speculated that she will be seen as a mysterious woman in the film. Reports suggest that she will be seen as a country singer turned Naxalite in Virata Parvam. The film also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles.

Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film. After the outbreak of COVID 19, the filming process was brought to a halt. Sai Pallavi will also be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, which has Naga Chaitanya as the male lead. The film is in the final stages of shooting and is expected to release early next year. Love Story is produced by Asian Cinemas. There are also few reports which suggest that Sai Pallavi will be collaborating with Vetri Maaran for a web series. If this turns out to be true, it will be her debut digital project.

