Naga Chaitanya keeps it cool and simple as he gets clicked at Hyderabad airport

Naga Chaitanya was spotted at the Hyderabad airport, sporting a cool and stylish look. The Telugu actor is currently busy with the production of his much-anticipated upcoming pan-Indian movie, Thandel.

Naga Chaitanya gets clicked at Hyderabad airport, radiating a dapper vibe

Amidst the buzz and anticipation surrounding his forthcoming big-budget film, the actor was captured arriving at the Hyderabad airport and striding in style.

The viral look of the Majili star showcased his iconic beard look, donning a white round-neck t-shirt paired with black pants. He completed his ensemble with a watch and a pair of sunglasses, effortlessly maintaining a cool and casual appearance.

Check out Chay’s cool and stylish look:

Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming ventures

Next, Yuva Samrat is preparing to collaborate with director Chandoo Mondeti, known for Karthikeya and Premam, on their new project, Thandel.

The film is an action drama based on a real event from 2018, involving a fisherman from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, who was taken into custody by Pakistani forces while in international waters.

Alongside the Telugu superstar, the film also features Sai Pallavi and Sundeep Vedd. Chaitanya is reuniting with Sai Pallavi after their 2021 superhit film, Love Story.

Recent speculation on Thandel

Recent reports suggest that Thandel might be postponed to the following month due to several major releases scheduled for December.

Advertisement

Initially set for a December 20 release, the film now faces competition from S. Shankar's highly anticipated project with Ram Charan, as well as the sequel to Sukumar's blockbuster film featuring Allu Arjun.

Additionally, Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu alongside Mohanlal, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, Akshay Kumar, and other notable cameos, is also targeting a December release. As a result, Thandel may be moved to next year.

For those who might not know, the Bangarraju actor was last seen in the eight-episode neo-noir series Dhootha, alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, and others.

Share your excitement about seeing Yuva Samrat on the big screen once again. Let us know your thoughts below!

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya snapped at Hyderabad airport in uber-cool rugged avatar; Watch