Salaar 2025 Re-Release Box Office: Earns Rs 2.75 crore Gross on Day 1; Breaks into the Top 10 Club

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, the action-packed blockbuster starring Prabhas, and carved by KGF creator Prashanth Neel, made a powerful return to the big screen on March 21 with its special 2025 re-release. Featuring Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film originally grossed ₹617 crore worldwide. Even without a festival occasion or corporate bookings, the day-one numbers for its re-release have been phenomenal.

Record-Breaking Re-Release Performance

On its first day back in theaters, Salaar 2025 Re-Release outperformed all other Indian films released on the same day. With 1,092 shows across India, the film grossed ₹2.43 crore (excluding offline sales). When including all formats, the estimated actual figures stand at an impressive ₹2.75 crore gross. This remarkable response proves the film's strong fan base and the excitement it still generates among audiences.

Unlike many re-releases that rely on special holidays or discounts, Salaar is running purely on audience demand only. The film continues to see steady collections in Telugu states, Karnataka, and across other languages as well though it is available on OTT for streaming. No doubt, this success could be attributed to the cult status the film enjoyed after it released on digital platforms. With theaters likely to screen it throughout the week, the revenues are expected to remain stable, further adding to its legacy.

However, its strong presence and performance hasn't helped Salaar create any record breaking stunts. When it comes to the collections of a few legendary Telugu re-releases, Pawan Kalyan’s Jalsa opened with more than ₹3 crores, while Mahesh Babu's Murari collected nearly ₹5 crore on Release Day. Meanwhile, Vijay's Ghilli remains the all-time leader among Indian film re-releases with a staggering ₹7 crore opening, followed by Gabbar Singh at ₹6.5 crore. Salaar was expected to break into the Top league, but it might stand at 7th or 8th place when it comes to the Top 10 table of Opening Day collections of re-release movies.

As Salaar continues its theatrical run this week, it remains to be seen how much higher it can climb in the charts with the final collections.