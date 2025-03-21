Jithender Reddy OTT Release: When and where to watch Rakesh Varre, Vaishali Raj’s Telugu action drama online
The 2024 Telugu action drama Jithender Reddy is now set for its OTT release. Read on for details.
Jithender Reddy hit theaters on November 8, 2024. The Telugu action drama received an average response at the box office. According to the audience’s verdict, while the storyline was decent, the screenplay had major drawbacks. Now, the film is set for its OTT release.
When and where to watch Jithender Reddy
The Telugu action movie Jithender Reddy is set for a second innings with its OTT release on ETV Win.
Announcing the release, the streaming platform shared a post on X that read, “The revolution begins NOW! Jithender Reddy is streaming exclusively on @etvwin. Watch the fight for power and justice unfold!”
Check out the post here:
Official trailer and plot of Jithender Reddy
The movie’s storyline follows the journey of an ordinary man whose courage propels him into becoming a powerful student leader, fighting for the rights of his peers.
Set in the 1980s, Jithender Reddy centers on a college student who embraces RSS values, inspired by his idol. As he gradually transforms into a powerful figure, he sheds his mundane existence and begins opposing Naxalite injustices against the poor.
What starts as a passion-driven mission soon leads Jithender into an unintentional full-time political career. The film also explores how various challenges and hardships shape his noble qualities and define his path.
Cast and crew of Jithender Reddy
Besides Rakesh Varre and Vaishali Raj in the lead, the Telugu action drama also features Riya Suman, Subbaraju, Ravi Prakash, Rama Rao Jadhav, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Prem Sagar, and more.
The film is directed by Virinchi Varma and is based on a story by Muduganti Ravinder Reddy, who also produced it. Gopi Sundar has composed the musical score.
