Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday: 6 times she proved to be a savage queen with her replies to trolls and rumours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in the film industry. She is one such actress, who managed to imprint in the hearts of audiences with Adar her debut film Ye Maaya Chesave itself. The character Jessie has strongly impressed the audiences and also paved a path for the actress in the film industry. Thereafter, she appeared in many roles and always proved one of the best and most talented actresses.

Samantha is known for movies like Eega, Dookudu, Manam, Theri, Mersal, A Aa, Mahanati, U-Turn, Super Deluxe, and many other blockbuster movies in Telugu and Tamil. With each movie, she has only put a new self on the screen for the audiences, be it an old lady role in Oh Baby, village belle in Rangasthalam, or fiery woman in Family Man. Samantha is not somebody who likes to keep herself limited, she explores and does it for good. The way she performed action in The Family Man 2 is such a path-breaking for female actor nails on the screen. Followed by, she so normalised that women can do action too with her next movie Yashoda. Not just in movies, she is a pro at everything she does, even in advertisements. Her latest ad with Pepsi is such bath-breaking and keeps you hooked. You know he/she is a good actor when they manage to pull the audience within 10 seconds and that's what Samantha does.

With so much authenticity and talent, how can she not be loved right? Well, she has a massive fanbase who stand with her through thick and thin. But when we are in the game, you should be ready to take it all, love or hate. And Samantha knows how to do that.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a woman of substance with an undying fighter spirit. During her career spanning more than two decades, she has been subjected to several trolls. However, the diva has always managed to shut them with epic replies, that are subtle, kind yet like a total boss lady. She was accused of extra-marital affairs, and abortions, was called a divorced lady, and criticised for her clothing choices but always stood and fought against every odds in life

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates her birthday, take a look at the times she killed it with epic replies to trolls

'Lost charm and glow'

When Samantha shared that she has been diagnosed with the rare health disease Myositis, while many stood in support of her and sent love. A few haters tried to belittle her as well but a queen knows how to handle it right? And that's what she did. When she posted a pic from a trailer event of her film Shaakuntalam while taking treatment for her disease, a user commented about how she lost her glow.

A Twitter page wrote, “Feeling sad for Samantha, she lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again." Samantha, who is unfazed by all the negativity coming her way, retweeted the post with a caption that reads: "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did... And here’s some love from me to add to your glow." The netizens are now heaping praise on the actress for her courage and the savage reply she gave to the highly negative and demotivating post.



Cherry on the cake reply

Samantha is a power lady. The amount of strength and courage she has shown to fight for her life is so inspiring. When a fan asked how she gets the strength to keep going despite all fu** happening, her reply was like a cherry on the cake. She said, "Because this is not how my story will end. I decide. #Shaakuntalam."

Savage queen

When you fall, there are several people who laugh and that's what happened to Samantha recently when her film Shaakuntalam didn't perform well. A producer made shocking claims about her career as a star heroine being over and also said she uses cheap tactics to promote her film, referring to the times when she got emotional during her promotions. However, the actress gave a slipper-shot reply to the producer as she shared a screenshot of Google, where she searched 'how do people have hair growing from ears'. The results show that because of 'increased testosterone'. She shared the Google search screenshot on her Instagram story and wrote, "#IYKYK". Well, fans were quick enough to catch that it was an indirect way to give it back to Producer Chitti Babu.

Hit back with kindness

After her separation from Naga Chaitanya, numerous rumours hit her, questioned her, and made personal insults and attacks, she didn't let herself break. A Twitter user made a mean comment on her saying, "@Samanthaprabhu2 is a divorced ruined second-hand item who has 50 crores tax free money robbed from a gentleman!." However, she took the comment gracefully and has won us over. She replied, "Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul." The gorgeous Samantha has destroyed the troll yet again with kindness.

Judged for career choices

The Yashoda actress was also judged for the choices she made in her career after her separation. She was trolled for doing a special number Oo Antava, which made blockbuster records. Samantha received backlash for being a part of Pushpa's dance number, Oo Antava. But she shut backlash with a savage long note yesterday. Sharing a still from the song, Samantha wrote on Instagram, "I played good , I played bad, I was funny , I was serious, I was a chat show host too.. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up …but being sexy is next level hard work….phew. #ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love."



22nd-century women choose to wear what they want

It's so weird that even in the 22nd century, women are still criticised and judged for their clothing. Although Samantha looked gorgeous, she was once trolled for wearing a plunging V-neckline gown but didn't calm about it. She reacted and penned a long note, which reads, As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgments about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we're in the year 2022 - can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves?

