Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets spotted at Jaipur airport while busy talking to someone on phone; PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen at Jaipur airport, where she was donning a vibrant outfit. The actress was papped as she smiled at the camera while talking on the phone.

Samantha’s new look at the airport saw her appear in her stylish outfit, which she paired with a dark pair of shades that captured her classy aura.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been hitting the headlines recently since her web series along with Varun Dhawan called Citadel: Honey Bunny is all set to release. During a recent promotional interview about the series, the actress opened up about how the character she plays goes beyond a professional space and touches her personally.

The actress revealed how her personal relationship with her father has been difficult and owing to the same, it has influenced her journey throughout her career.

Talking about Citadel: Honey Bunny, the makers of the web series had recently unveiled a second trailer for the show featuring both the lead actors. The 2-minute and 23-second long trailer showcased a high-octane action journey that is filled with thrilling moments.

The upcoming series set to begin streaming on Amazon Prime on November 7, 2024, is the Indian spin-off of the series Citadel starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. With Varun Dhawan playing Rahi Gambhir, the series also shows the younger days of Priyanka’s character, Nadia.

The series helmed by Raj and DK also has an ensemble cast of actors like Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar in supporting roles.

Moving ahead, Samantha is also working on the series called Rakt Brahmand - The Bloody Kingdom, directed by Tumbbad fame Rahi Anil Barve. The series is touted to be a fantasy action which is expected to have a gripping and edgy narrative. The official announcement of the series was made a while back with Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha playing the lead roles.

Furthermore, the actress is also set to play the lead role in a movie called Naa Inti Bangaram which is expected to be an action flick with the actress producing it as well.

