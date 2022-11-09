Samantha Ruth Prabhu EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'To get here, takes a bit of a journey'
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla ahead of her film Yashoda's release, Sam talks about headlining a women-centric movie and the renewed confidence in her.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has climbed her way into the hearts of the masses in unconventional ways. Be it her role as Swathi in Oh! Baby, Raji in The Family Man 2 or Vaembu in Super Deluxe, she has proved to be one of the most successful and talented actresses in Indian Cinema. Her versatility has been an undoubted fact and 'to get here it takes a bit of a journey,' says Samantha in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla ahead of her big release Yashoda.
There's a renewed confidence in Samantha's work in recent years and now, with the Yashoda trailer, she is evidently beyond her unparalleled skills and craft. Asked how she looks at this change, Samantha replies, "Whenever I have heard stories that have come to me, one of the criteria for me has been to find roles that are new for me. I can’t see myself repeating a similar character or genre for that matter. And of course, to get here it takes a bit of a journey. And now that I am here where I can pick and choose I am very mindful of playing someone new, every single time."
the question that we really need to ask is how many people are willing to go and watch these movies?
With Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is headlining a women-centric movie again with a powerful role after Nandini Reddy's Oh! Baby. When asked if there is still a dearth of well-written roles, equal footing and pay for women in cinema, Sam said, "I don’t think there is a dearth of stories. Many stories are written for women or roles that are written for women on equal footing. But the question that we really need to ask is how many people are willing to go and watch these movies? Why are these movies even categorized as “women-centric”? As a society, it often takes a lot of introspection to evolve. And I think we are at crossroads right now and it’s going to be a collective effort on everyone’s parts to make that change."
Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and is set to release on 11th November 2022. Yet again, Samantha will be seen packing a punch with her intense role in the film.
