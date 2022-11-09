Samantha Ruth Prabhu EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'To get here, takes a bit of a journey'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has climbed her way into the hearts of the masses in unconventional ways. Be it her role as Swathi in Oh! Baby, Raji in The Family Man 2 or Vaembu in Super Deluxe, she has proved to be one of the most successful and talented actresses in Indian Cinema. Her versatility has been an undoubted fact and 'to get here it takes a bit of a journey,' says Samantha in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla ahead of her big release Yashoda.

There's a renewed confidence in Samantha's work in recent years and now, with the Yashoda trailer, she is evidently beyond her unparalleled skills and craft. Asked how she looks at this change, Samantha replies, "Whenever I have heard stories that have come to me, one of the criteria for me has been to find roles that are new for me. I can’t see myself repeating a similar character or genre for that matter. And of course, to get here it takes a bit of a journey. And now that I am here where I can pick and choose I am very mindful of playing someone new, every single time."