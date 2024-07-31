Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens heartfelt note for 'wonderful' Kiara Advani on her birthday: 'Your radiant light shines bright always'

Kiara Advani has turned a year older today, July 31. On the occasion of her 33rd birthday, her friends and fans across the country have been sending her heartfelt wishes on her special day. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also took to her social media handle to share a sweet note for Kiara on her birthday.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Kiara Advani

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram Stories to wish Kiara Advani on her 33rd birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday wonderful Kiara Advani (with a red heart emoji). Your radiant light shines bright always. I hope you experience the greatest joy, peace, and bliss on your special day."

Re-posting Samantha's note on her Instagram handle, Kiara wrote, "Thank you Sam (with a white heart emoji). Lots of love."

In celebration of her birthday, Kiara spent time with her husband, actor Siddharth Malhotra. He also posted a photo of her dear wife in a white outfit, smiling amidst a backdrop of balloons.

Game Changer makers share new poster on Kiara's birthday

On July 31, Kiara Advani's birthday brought an extra surprise for her fans as the creators of her upcoming Telugu film, Game Changer, unveiled a new poster featuring the actress. The vibrant poster showed Kiara in the striking outfit she wore in the previously released song Jaragandi. The post included the message, "Team Game Changer wishes our Jabilamma Aka @advani_kiara a very happy birthday. Her vibrant energy will soon captivate your hearts."

The film, which stars Ram Charan as an IAS officer-turned-Chief Minister, has been generating considerable excitement. Produced by Dil Raju, this action-packed thriller will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Although it was originally slated for a Dussehra release, producer Dil Raju recently announced a delay, with a Christmas release now anticipated. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Samantha's work front

Samantha was last seen in the film Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda opposite her. Now, she is gearing up for the release of her web series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. The series will feature Varun Dhawan as the main lead. The show is directed by directed by Raj & DK. The actress also announced through a motion poster that she will be seen in the film titled Bangaram.

