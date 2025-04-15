Remember Nagarjuna's cult romantic film Geethanjali and its O Priya Priya song which was remade with Aamir Khan? Check out movie's OTT details

Geethanjali is one of Nagarjuna's most iconic films, released in 1989. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the movie ran for over 100 days in theaters and became a massive hit at the time. It even won a National Film Award, along with several other accolades. If you haven’t watched this classic yet, don’t worry—it is now available for streaming online.

Where to watch Geethanjali

The Nagarjuna starrer is currently streaming on ETV Win. Making the announcement, the OTT giant wrote on X, "Better picture!! But same emotion. Watch Now #Geethanjali only on @etvwin."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Geethanjali

The story of Geethanjali revolves around Prakash, a carefree young man who learns he has chronic myeloid leukemia after a minor accident. Shattered, he retreats to his family’s vacation home in Ooty. There, he meets Geethanjali, a lively girl who loves pulling pranks. When she tries to scare Prakash, he turns the tables. Upset, she falsely accuses him of misbehaving, leading to public embarrassment. In retaliation, Prakash leaves her stranded but later rescues her.

He then discovers that Geethanjali is also terminally ill with a heart condition. Inspired by her cheerful spirit, he falls in love with her. She eventually returns his affection. However, when she learns about his illness, she asks him to leave. Her condition worsens, and after surgery, she asks to see him. As Prakash prepares to leave town, Geethanjali arrives at the station. They reunite, and the film ends on a poignant note.

Cast and crew of Geethanjali

Geethanjali is directed, written, and scripted by Mani Ratnam, with dialogues penned by Rajasri. The movie was produced by Chittamuru Praveen Kumar Reddy and stars Nagarjuna and Girija in the lead roles. The film’s stunning visuals were captured by renowned cinematographer PC Sreeram, while the music was composed by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja.

