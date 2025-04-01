Madhushala OTT release: When and where to watch Varalaxmi Sarathkumar starrer Telugu crime thriller online

Madhushala is a crime thriller starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead role. The movie had little buzz and was recently released quietly on OTT. If you're interested in watching it, keep reading to find out where to stream it online.

When and where to watch Madhushala

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar starrer Madhushala is currently streaming on ETV Win. Making the announcement on X, the streaming giant wrote, "Madhushala. A Thrilling Kidnap Drama! A daring plan, a shocking twist, and a race against time! Will the MLA outsmart the kidnappers and save his loved one? Watch now, only on ETV Win."

Take a look at the post below:

Official plot of Madhushala

The story follows the kidnapping of an MLA’s daughter-in-law. A mastermind plans the abduction and recruits five accomplices. Each member has a crucial role. However, their plan takes an unexpected turn when one of them dies in an accident. This tragedy throws their strategy into chaos, leading to unforeseen complications.

As the situation spirals out of control, tension rises. The kidnappers struggle to stay on track. Meanwhile, the MLA races against time to save his daughter-in-law. He must anticipate their moves and act fast. Every second counts as new twists make things more challenging. The stakes are high, and the outcome is uncertain. Only a smart move can help him outwit the kidnappers and rescue his loved one.

Cast and crew of Madhushala

Madhushala, a gripping crime thriller, is directed by G. Sudhakar and produced by Thammudu Satyam under SIA Creative Works. The film features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead, with Manoj Nandham, Chinna, Ravi Varma, Jyoth, Raghubabu, Getup Srinu, Annie, Inaya Sulthana, Tanikella Bharani, Rocket Raghava, and Sana in key roles. The intense narrative is complemented by Sebastian Vargheese’s music.

Are you going to watch Madhushala on OTT? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.