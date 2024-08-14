Singer Suchitra issues public apology to ex-husband and actor-comedian Karthik Kumar after leveling serious allegations against him

Playback singer Suchitra recently issued a public apology to her ex-husband, actor, and comedian Karthik Kumar, for previously calling him gay. She posted a video of her apology on her YouTube channel, Suchi's Space, after receiving repeated calls from the Chennai police. Suchitra also mentioned that she plans to send her apology to Karthik Kumar through email.

In a video posted on August 14, Suchitra explained her need to cooperate with the police, who had expressed interest in taking control of her YouTube channel. The singer shared in her video that Karthik Kumar had filed a complaint with the Pattinampakkam police station, stating that she had referred to him as gay during interviews. He requested a public apology and asked that it also be communicated via email.

Suchitra mentioned that she had been receiving calls from the police for several weeks, which had escalated to what she perceived as threats. Officer Vijayalakshmi had informed her that the matter had been followed up extensively and that a failure to issue an apology could lead to her imprisonment. To avoid further conflict, Suchitra decided to publish her public apology.

In her apology, Suchitra acknowledged that her comments had been blamed for damaging Karthik Kumar's career. She expressed regret for calling him gay and clarified that she had no intention of harming his career. Despite her past remarks, she described Karthik Kumar as an exemplary man and expressed hope that her apology would benefit his career.

She said, "I am sorry that I called you a gay. I don't want to ruin his career. In fact, Karthik Kumar is an good man."

She also reflected on the criticism Karthik Kumar has faced regarding his career, questioning whether her comments could have had any significant impact. She suggested that Karthik Kumar might be giving her undue attention and that he should focus on his life and his second marriage.

The controversy began in May 2024 when Suchitra gave interviews to two YouTube channels, claiming that Karthik Kumar was gay. She also made allegations against several other prominent figures, including Dhanush, Trisha, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah, and Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Following these interviews, Karthik Kumar sent a legal notice to Suchitra, demanding that she cease discussing him and retract her statements. Legal notices were also sent to the YouTube channels involved, requesting the removal of the videos. Karthik Kumar and Suchitra finalized their divorce in 2018.

