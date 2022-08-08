Sita Ramam: Did you know Pooja Hegde was the 1st choice as Sita not Mrunal Thakur in Dulquer Salmaan starrer?

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic period movie Sita Ramam is being showered with positive responses from the critics and audience alike. The film is being hailed for its storyline, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal chemistry and audiences have labeled it as a classic love story. Sita Ramam totally stole the theater, hearts of audiences, and box office. While everything is perfect, now it has come to light that reportedly Pooja Hegde was the first choice for the film.

According to reports, Pooja Hegde was the first choice for Mrunal Thakur's Sita role in Sita Ramam. Yes, it is said that Pooja was approached for the role of Sita in Sita Ramam but she rejected the offer. Then, the makers got Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur on board as the female, which also marked her debut in the South. Audiences are heaping praises on Mrunal for her blockbuster debut.

DQ will essay the role of Lieutenant Ramam, an army officer posted in the valley. The Salute star will be accompanied by Mrunal Thakur as his love interest in the role of Sita Mahalakshmi. Apart from these two, Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna will also portray the crucial role of Afreen in the movie.

Sita Ramam performed well at the box office over the weekend, with a robust trend on Saturday and Sunday. The Dulquer starrer grossed Rs. 17.25 crores during its opening weekend in India. Made under the direction of Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam has been set against the backdrop of the 1965 war. Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, PS Vinod has handled the camera work for the flick.

Also Read: Sita Ramam Movie Review: This Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur starrer presents outstanding plot turns