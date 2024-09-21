‘Slept on the floor during breaks’: Amitabh Bachchan hails Vettaiyan co-star Rajinikanth for his humility; recalls working on sets of Hum

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Vettaiyan marks his reunion with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets once more, after their 1991 film, Hum. During the recent audio launch event for Vettaiyan, Amitabh Bachchan recalled some candid moments with Thalaiva, and also revealed how the star used to sleep on the floor without any care or concern.

While he wasn’t physically present at the audio launch event for Vettaiyan, Amitabh Bachchan sent his best wishes to the entire team through a specially recorded video, which was played at the event. He narrated, “I used to rest in my AC vehicle while shooting for Hum, and Rajini slept on the floor during breaks.”

Big B went on to praise Thalaiva’s humility above all and said, “Watching him be so simple, I came out of the vehicle and rested outside.”

The Bollywood icon bared his heart out and hailed Rajinikanth as the ‘supreme of stars’ he ever met. He said, “Vettaiyan is my first Tamil film, I'm very honored. Rajinikanth is the supreme of all stars.”

Moving on with his revelation, Amitabh Bachchan also recalled fond memories of working with Rajinikanth previously in the 1991 film Hum, directed by Mukul S Anand. For the unversed, the two actors had essayed the role of brothers in the previous film.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel would hit the theaters on October 10, 2024. The film marks the return of Rajinikanth in the iconic cop image once more, and the previous glimpses as well as some of the released songs have dropped hints about the massive entertainer the film is scaling up to become.

Coming to the cast of the film, some of the most talented names from across the film fraternity have been roped in to essay pivotal roles in the movie. Besides Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, other names include Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Rao Ramesh, Ritika Singh and others.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Kamal Haasan completes Thug Life's shoot; poses with Mani Ratnam and Silambarasan at wrap-up party