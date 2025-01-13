Sookshmadarshini: Not Nazriya Nazim but a leading Bollywood actress was supposed to headline MC Jithin directorial?

Nazriya Nazim delivered a smashing performance after her hiatus with the black comedy mystery film Sookshmadarshini. The film received critical appreciation and rave reviews from fans across the country, setting promising records at the box office and establishing a new benchmark in the Malayalam film industry.

As per a report by OTTPlay, the film’s director, MC Jithin, revealed that Nazriya was not the first actress considered for the script.

During an interview, the filmmaker mentioned that Sookshmadarshini was initially pitched as a script for a Hindi film, which was supposed to be headlined by a Bollywood actress.

Sharing more about the backstory, MC Jithin narrated how a Bollywood producer had approached him for the rights to the story of his directorial debut, Nonsense.

Although the film did not perform well in the South, the Hindi filmmaker was confident that it would be successful if remade in Bollywood.

However, since the rights for Nonsense were not easy to acquire, MC Jithin had to approach the producer with another script, which eventually became Sookshmadarshini.

Jithin noted that the Hindi film producers were impressed with the plot and had immediately booked the dates of a leading Bollywood actress for the role, which was later played by Nazriya.

While everything was progressing well, the pandemic disrupted the plans, according to the Malayalam film director, as the Bollywood producers backed out.

He then had to pitch the script of Sookshmadarshini to several other producers in Kerala, until Samir Thahir finally took over.

For the unversed, the Nazriya Nazim starrer is now available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

