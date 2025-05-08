Who is Shhyamali De? Meet Farzi director Raj Nidimoru’s wife, an assistant director in films and mother of their daughter

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru has been in the news not just for his successful body of work, but also due to the buzz surrounding his personal life. The director is rumored to be dating actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While neither of them has commented on the matter yet, their pictures together continue to fuel the speculation.

Advertisement

In this article, we’ll learn a little more about Raj Nidimoru’s wife, Shyyamali De, who has also been attracting attention lately.

Who is Shhyamali De?

Shhyamali De has established herself as a significant presence in the entertainment industry. A psychology graduate, she has worked as an assistant director under several renowned filmmakers, including Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj.

In addition to her work in direction, she is also skilled in scriptwriting and has served as a creative consultant in filmmaking. Some of the films she has been involved with include Rang De Basanti, Omkara, Ek Nodir Golpo, and others.

Shhyamali De is married to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru

In her personal life, Shhyamali De is married to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, who is known for projects like The Family Man, Citadel: Honey Bunny, Farzi, Shor In The City, and more.

According to Filmibeat, the couple tied the knot in 2015, following traditional rituals. They reportedly met through their shared work in the film industry. Raj and Shhyamali are blessed with a daughter.

Advertisement

Raj Nidimoru credited wife Shhyamali for keeping him grounded

While Shhyamali happens to be quite the socialite, often giving fans a glimpse into her life on social media, the same cannot be said for Raj. However, the director once spoke about the significant influence his wife has had on his life and creative choices.

In an old interview with Deccan Chronicle, he said, “Shhyamali De, my wife, constantly advises me about casting. She comes from a non-filmy background, so she always keeps us grounded.”

Raj Nidimoru is now rumored to be dating Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Fast forward to the present, Raj Nidimoru has been in the news due to ongoing rumors linking him to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two have been associated several times in the past, largely because of their pictures together.

It remains unclear whether the filmmaker and Shhyamali are no longer together or if the speculations about Raj and Samantha are entirely unfounded. However, the Yashoda actress’s recent pictures seem to have further fueled the rumors.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Raj Nidimoru? Meet The Family Man director who is married and now allegedly dating Samantha Ruth Prabhu