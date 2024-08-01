Yuvan Shankar Raja drops hilarious PIC of directors Venkat Prabhu and Vishnuvardhan waiting for songs from GOAT, Nesippaya

Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is serving as the music director for films The Greatest Of All Time starring Thalapathy Vijay and Nesippaya, has dropped a hilarious moment from his studio. The picture shared by the musician features the directors of both films sitting on the floor, hand over their heads, while Yuvan looks casual as always.

Along with the post, the musician added the caption, “Evenga thollai thanga mudiyala,” which translates to, “I can't bear the torture of these people,” as both directors wait for their songs to be given.

Check out the laugh-out-loud post made by Yuvan Shankar Raja

The recent post made by Yuvan Shankar Raja comes just a couple of days after the makers of The Greatest Of All Time announced the update for its third single. The much-awaited song from the movie is apparently sung by Shruthi Haasan and is likely to arrive on August first week.

The makers had already unveiled two singles from the same earlier, called Whistle Podu and Chinna Chinna Kangal, which were crooned by Thalapathy Vijay. What made the latter even more special is that it used AI technology to present the voice of the late singer Bhavatharini.

In reaction to the same, her brother Yuvan posted some heartfelt words on X (formerly Twitter), making the single a memorable piece from the album.

Check out the tweet by Yuvan Shankar Raja:

On the other hand, Nesippaya is the upcoming Tamil movie helmed by Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan. The film is touted as an adventurous love story with late actor Murali’s son Akash Murali making his debut alongside Aditi Shankar.

More about The Greatest Of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT is a sci-fi action flick starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role and directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie is slated to hit the screens on September 5, 2024, and features the actor in multiple looks.

The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, and many more in critical roles.

