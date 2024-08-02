RRR deleted scene: Ram Charan channels his inner Raju as he gets into action mode on sets under SS Rajamouli's direction, video goes viral

RRR, featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, was a massive hit upon its release in 2022, garnering international acclaim and even securing an Oscar. Recently, Netflix's Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli showcased unseen footage from RRR, including a clip that has gone viral on social media.

In this deleted scene, Ram Charan is seen dressed in a pink shirt and suspenders, running towards a wagon. He is depicted whipping and tossing an object into the air. The scene is set in a period location, reminiscent of colonial India. Extras are seen dressed as villagers and British colonial soldiers, and the backdrop features early 20th-century Indian architecture with arches and green-painted walls. Some crew members in modern attire can be spotted in the background, observing the shoot.

The documentary traces Rajamouli's journey from Kovvuru, Andhra Pradesh, featuring interviews with his family, including his father and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, his older cousin and music composer M.M. Keeravani, Ram Charan, and others, providing insights into the director's early years.

Watch the video below:

RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, is a historical fiction film that dramatizes the lives of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Set in the 1920s, the film explores their friendship and their resistance against British colonial rule and the Nizam of Hyderabad. The story imagines a scenario where these two heroes meet and inspire each other, leading to a grand narrative filled with action, emotion, and music.

The plot centers on Bheem's mission to rescue a young girl kidnapped by the British, showcasing Rajamouli's signature maximalist style with elaborate action sequences and vibrant dance numbers, including the viral hit Naatu Naatu.

Advertisement

RRR has achieved extraordinary global success, becoming one of India's highest-grossing films and gaining immense popularity on streaming platforms like Netflix, where it has ranked among the top non-English films in many countries. Critics have lauded its ambitious storytelling and technical excellence, marking it as a milestone for Tollywood and a significant entry point for international audiences into Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: Top 10 highest grossing Indian films in the United States: Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD second surpassing RRR