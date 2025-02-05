SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra to play villain against Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s pan-Indian film?

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra’s massive collaboration under the direction of SS Rajamouli is undoubtedly one of the most buzzed-about upcoming projects at the moment. While much is being reported about SSMB29 by sources, the makers seem to have maintained an ominous silence. And now, a new report has a scintillating update on the role of the antagonist for the movie.

Well, for quite some time, it was reported that Prithviraj Sukumaran was roped in to play the negative role in the SS Rajamouli directorial. Thereafter, newer reports had struck off his name and instead unveiled Bollywood actor John Abraham being in consideration for the role of the villain in the film.

However, the latest report in this regard by 123 Telugu brings up a completely different angle altogether. Well, none other than Priyanka Chopra will likely be the one playing the negative role in the film, in contradiction to reports that she has been roped in to play the leading lady.

The report further suggests that her character in the movie will be equally crucial since she will be shown in a role which has just negative shades.

Having said this, there is yet to be any official confirmation on the buzz from the makers or producers’ sides.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has taken a break from her busy shooting schedules for SSMB29 and was recently spotted jetting off to Mumbai, where she is attending her brother’s wedding.

In other news, there has been buzz about the globe-trotting adventure being extensively shot in Hyderabad’s Aluminium Factory, after which the cast and crew will head off for the Kenyan forests to shoot crucial scenes.

There have also been speculations about SS Rajamouli recreating the ghats of Varanasi on the sets of SSMB29 using special VFX.

A previous report had even suggested that the director had made sure all the cast and crew signed an NDA agreement for the film, assuring complete secrecy about its details while it was still being filmed.