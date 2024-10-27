Suriya gives shoutout to Thalapathy Vijay on his new journey into politics at Kanguva audio launch: ‘My friend is….’

Thalapathy Vijay is set to join the ranks of actors-turned-politicians with the launch of his party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), at a grand rally in Villupuram district today, October 27. The event is expected to be a major political gathering and is likely to attract supporters from across Tamil Nadu and neighboring states. Talking about the same at the Kanguva audio launch, Suriya extended his best wishes to the Leo actor.

As Suriya and Thalapathy Vijay share a close bond with each other, the former said, "My friend is on a new journey today.. I wish him all the best."

Ahead of the grand TVK event, Vijay took to his social media handle to share a special note with his fans and supporters. He urged them to avoid any mishaps during the public gathering.

He wrote in Tamil which loosely translated to, "Because you and your safety are important to me in all aspects, so you all should be very careful about conference travel safety. I will attend the conference with your safety in mind and should also come with that in mind."

Vijay also requested his followers to avoid cycling as it may cause disturbance at the venue. The GOAT actor asked everyone to cooperate with the security forces stationed at the event to make the state conference a success. He concluded his message with, "See you tomorrow (27-10-2024) at our conference. Let us perform a great political story."

Take a look at his note below:

For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay launched the anthem and official flag for his political party TVK back in August. At the event, he said as quoted by ANI, "I know you all are waiting for our first state conference. I will announce it very soon, and preparations for the same are going on as of now."

On the work front, Vijay is gearing up for the shoot of his alleged last project Thalapathy 69 with director H Vinoth. The movie will also feature Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju in prominent roles.

