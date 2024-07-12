Suriya lauds Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan's performance in Sarfira; thanks team for making 'Veer come alive' in Sudha Kongara directorial

Sarfira, featuring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in lead roles, hit theaters on Friday, July 12. This film is an official remake of the Tamil blockbuster Soorarai Pottru, originally starring Suriya and directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad.

Following Sarfira's release, Suriya took to his social media handle X to shower praise on the film's team for their exceptional work.

Suriya praises Sarfira team following the film's release

Expressing his elation after watching Sarfira, Suriya penned a heartfelt note praising the film. He reviewed the film and wrote, "Sarfira will always be an important film for all of us." He further thanked Akshay Kumar for choosing Sarfira as his 150th film.

Lauding the actor, he penned, "You’ve made Veer come alive so beautifully @Sudha_Kongara you’ve lived this dream for so many years happy our film is in theatres now #RadhikkaMadan is superb as Rani. @SirPareshRawal is just brilliant."

Suriya extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Sarfira team for creating unforgettable memories. He concluded his note with, "Thank you @vikramix @rajsekarpandian @2D_ENTPVTLTD we now have beautiful lifetime memories! #Jo had Akshay sir’s poster as a teenager & now she’s a proud producer..! Love & Respects to @CaptGopinath. Here’s wishing the cast & crew of our Sarfira a soaring success! @gvprakash #Sarfira in cinemas from today."

For those unfamiliar, Suriya made a cameo appearance in Sarfira and featured briefly in the film's trailer. The actor appears at the end of the film, garnering attention of his fans.

About Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan starrer Sarfira

Sarfira narrates the journey of Vir Jagannath Mhatre, a middle-class man from Maharashtra who aspires to establish a budget airline to break economic and social barriers. This dream challenges his father's principles of non-violence, adding depth to Vir's character and motivations.

Akshay Kumar plays the role of Vir Mhatre in the film while Radhika Madan portrays the role of Rani. On the other hand, Paresh Rawal embodies the character of Mr Paresh Goswami.

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and featuring music by GV Prakash Kumar, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment), and Vikram Malhotra.

