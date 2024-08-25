‘There is no one in India who thinks like Upendra’: When Rajinikanth expressed his wish to work with Kannada actor even before Coolie happened

It looks like Superstar Rajinikanth is also a huge Upendra fan. Post the announcement of the actor in Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, a video has been going viral, where Rajinikanth is talking to the press after watching Upendra’s 2010 film Super.

In the video, Rajinikanth speaks highly of Upendra, calling him a different actor and director. Roughly translating the Superstar’s speech, he said, “There is no one in India who thinks like Upendra. He brings a certain novelty to cinema that no one can match. Only he can do it.”

Further speaking about Upendra, Rajinikanth in a throwback video said, “I like Upendra as a director very much. I request that you continue doing direction and also do other movies at the same time.” Speaking about Super, Rajinikanth said, “I really enjoyed the film. God bless you.”

When asked about whether Rajinikanth could be seen in a film under Upendra’s direction, the Superstar replied, “Let us see. He is the director, if he has a good script and wants to narrate it to me, it can happen for sure.”

Kannada actor and director Upendra is popular among cinephiles for his unique filmography. Apart from being a great actor, Upendra’s hallmark has always been his quirky, thought-provoking directive works such as Uppi, Uppi 2, Super and more.

Since yesterday, rumors were floating around Upendra’s involvement in Coolie but there was no confirmation. There were also reports to suggest that Upendra has shaken a leg with the Superstar in an electrifying dance number.

In the latter part of the day, the official confirmation came from Upendra when he shared a tweet, expressing his gratitude for being a part of Coolie. He thanked director Lokesh Kanagaraj for giving him the opportunity to share screen space with Rajinikanth.

Soon, Upendra deleted the tweet, raising a few concerns among film fans. Having said that, it is more than official now that Upendra is set to play a key role in Coolie.

What are your thoughts on this new addition to the cast of Coolie? Do you think Upendra can bring the same impact as Shivaraj Kumar in Jailer? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

