Tamannaah Bhatia looks breathtaking in a bold pink bikini, breaks the internet with her latest Maldives pics

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently vacating in the Maldives and has set the internet on fire with her latest posts in a bikini. The Seetimaarr actress shared a few pics in a bold pink bikini and looks breathtaking. She will make you stop and stare as she can be seen flaunting her toned body, soaking up the sun, and posing amid the beautiful island. Although it's a hard choice to decide who is more beautiful, the island or Tamannaah, we totally give points to the actress for giving a super tight competition.

Apart from this, Tamannaah also shared a few pics flaunting her killer looks amid sunset and island in shorts and a bikini crop top. The actress slipped into printed black and white shorts, paired them up with a red crop top and matching cape. With gold hoop earrings and a statement necklace, she completed the look and gave major beachy OTTD goals. Sharing the pics, the actress wrote, "Wandering but never lost." As soon as the photo surfaced online, it garnered a barrage of likes in no time. Netizens couldn’t stop themselves from complimenting the South star.