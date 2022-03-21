Tamannaah Bhatia looks breathtaking in a bold pink bikini, breaks the internet with her latest Maldives pics
Apart from this, Tamannaah also shared a few pics flaunting her killer looks amid sunset and island in shorts and a bikini crop top. The actress slipped into printed black and white shorts, paired them up with a red crop top and matching cape. With gold hoop earrings and a statement necklace, she completed the look and gave major beachy OTTD goals. Sharing the pics, the actress wrote, "Wandering but never lost." As soon as the photo surfaced online, it garnered a barrage of likes in no time. Netizens couldn’t stop themselves from complimenting the South star.
Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's bikini pics here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Tam is busy shooting for F3, alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada, which is a sequel to blockbuster film F2: Fun and Frustration. She also has a Telugu remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail titled Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev. The actress is also performing a special dance number in Varun Tej starrer Ghani. The song is titled Kodthe in the music composed by SS Thaman.
