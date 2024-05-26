Rathnam OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Vishal’s action-thriller

Vishal’s most-awaited film Rathnam is all set for its grand OTT debut. Read on to know when and where to watch Hari’s power-packed thriller.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on May 26, 2024  |  10:12 AM IST |  410
Here’s when and where you can watch Vishal’s action drama Rathnam online
Here’s when and where you can watch Vishal’s action drama Rathnam online (PC: Vishal's Instagram)

Rathnam is currently streaming on Prime Video in Tamil, and Telugu languages with English subtitles added. The official streaming platform and Vishal shared a collaborative post with a dynamic poster of Rathnam, and wrote, “Unravel the truth in a thrilling tale as love and loyalty collide! #RathnamOnPrime, watch now.”

Soon after the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and wrote, “Cool, I was expecting this one to come out this week.”, Another one wrote, “Its really tremendously fantastic movie sir loved your acting...such a versatile gem you are...we love you sir.”

Check out Vishal's post


Credits: Vishal Instagram
