Tamil TV actor Yuvanraj Nethrun passes away after battling cancer; fans offer condolences

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Popular Tamil TV actor Yuvanraj Nethrun has passed away after battling cancer for six months. As reported by India Today, he succumbed to the illness. He is now survived by his wife and actress Deepa Murugan, along with two daughters named Anchana and Abenaya.

Following Nethrun's demise, his last post on Instagram went viral. In the post, he shared a picture of some homemade cookies his younger daughter Anchana had prepared for him. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "My 2nd Daughter Anchana prepared home made biscuits with brown sugar and wheat very tasty."

Fans took to the comment section of the post and expressed their grief following Nethrun's passing. A social media user wrote, "Very heartbreaking that you're no more in this world Sir. Prayers for your soul. May God give strength to your family, friends & well wishers to bear this huge loss. Unbearable and shocking."

Another netizen commented, "Rest in peace sir." Meanwhile, Nethrun's family has not issued any statement following his demise. More details about his last rites are still awaited.

Take a look at the post below:

Yuvanraj Nethrun participated in various reality TV shows and won first place on the dance-based show Masthana Masthana. He also took part in Jodi Number 1 and appeared in Super Kudumbam among other shows.

His wife Deepa Nethrun is also a well-known actress. She currently stars in the Zee5 serial Ninaithaale Inikkum. Yuvanraj once appeared on a show alongside his daughter Abenaya. Abenaya has acted in multiple serials. Their daughter Anchana has recently signed on as the lead heroine for a Tamil film.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. Besides, If you or your loved ones are suffering from alcohol or any substance abuse, then several rehabilitation helplines are available for the same.

