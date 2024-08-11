Nagarjuna sheds light on Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's 'hurried' engagement, opens up about their wedding plan

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently got engaged after two years of secret dating. Following their engagement, the Thandel actor's father, Nagarjuna, shared some details about the couple's upcoming wedding. In a recent interview, the veteran actor expressed his excitement about welcoming Sobhita into their family and explained the significance behind the reason for choosing August 8 as the date for engagement.

During the interview with Times Now, Nagarjuna conveyed his happiness for his son, mentioning that Sobhita and Chaitanya make a wonderful pair, deeply in love with each other. He also provided insight into why August 8 was selected as the engagement date, explaining that both families had consulted astrological charts and found the date to be highly auspicious. This was the reason they decided to move forward with the ceremony on that day.

When questioned about the wedding date, Nagarjuna clarified that it would not be immediate. The engagement was planned hurriedly due to the auspicious nature of the date, and since Chaitanya and Sobhita were certain about their commitment to each other, the families decided to proceed without delay.

He said, “Not immediately. We chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, let’s do it.”

The actor also shared that the engagement was a joyous occasion for both families, with Sobhita’s family being particularly fond of Chaitanya. He remarked that his son, whom he described as a gem, truly deserves happiness.

Interestingly, Nagarjuna revealed that he had known Sobhita even before Chaitanya met her. He recalled first noticing her work in Adivi Sesh’s film Goodachari six years ago and being impressed by her talent. Over the years, they had numerous discussions on various topics, including cinema, life, and philosophy, allowing him to see Sobhita as a well-informed and insightful individual.

The engagement ceremony, held in Hyderabad on Thursday, was an intimate affair attended by close family members, including Naga Chaitanya’s brother Akhil Akkineni, mother and Nagarjuna’s ex-wife, Lakshmi Daggubati, and his stepmother Amala among others.

