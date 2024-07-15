Thangalaan first single promo OUT: Chiyaan Vikram dances his heart out to tribal beats in GV Prakash's Minikki Minikki

Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith, is a historical action drama that stars Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. Recently, GV Prakash, the film's music composer, and the production team unveiled the teaser of the movie's first song on their social media platforms. The sneak peek into the tribal-themed song looks promising, fueling the anticipation for the film's release.

Thangalaan first song promo out

Titled Minikki Minikki, the first single from Thangalaan is a tribal celebration song composed by GV Prakash. The track perfectly captures the joyous spirit of tribal festivities. Chiyaan Vikram's energetic dance moves to the tribal beats are a highlight not to be missed. The song is set to release on July 17.

Sharing the promo, GV Prakash wrote, "#thangalaan the music of the tribes first single #minikkiminikki from 17th for u all @beemji @chiyaan @StudioGreen2 @JungleeMusicSTH let’s gooooo."

Check out the post:

A look at Thangalaan trailer

The trailer of Thangalaan has already created quite a lot of buzz. It begins with Parvathy Thiruvothu's character asking Vikram about his thoughts, hinting at his fragile mental state. A Britisher named Lord Clement arrives in their village, seeking gold with assistance from the villagers. One villager warns that seeking gold is akin to seeking death. Malavika Mohanan portrays Aarathi, believed to be a sorceress, guarding the land against exploitation. The trailer concludes with Vikram dusted in gold, surrounded by his community.

Check out the trailer here:

Know all about Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan

According to the film's creators, Thangalaan draws inspiration from the historical narrative of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), originally discovered by the British over two centuries ago. The Britishers exploited the land and its inhabitants for their own gain. Directed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan is set to premiere on August 15 across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam languages.

Vikram's last appearance was in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. After Thangalaan, he has Veera Dheera Sooran in his pipeline.

