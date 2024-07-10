Thangalaan Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram turns vengeful tribal leader; Malavika Mohanan plays never before seen role of sorceress

The much-awaited trailer of Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan is finally here offering a never-before-seen thrilling experience. Check out the trailer!

By Goutham S
Published on Jul 10, 2024  |  07:05 PM IST |  410
Chiyaan Vikram is once again set to wrap everybody into a majestic and thrilling world, with the Pa Ranjith directorial Thangalaan. The trailer which was unveiled today brings forth a jaw-dropping performance, especially by Vikram and Malavika Mohanan.

The movie is slated to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024, coinciding with this year’s Independence Day.

Watch Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan trailer here


Credits: Junglee Music Tamil, YouTube
