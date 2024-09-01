'The calm before the tsunami': Prashanth Neel's wife writes as she shares director's PIC with Jr NTR ahead of Devara's release

Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel have joined hands for an upcoming project tentatively titled NTR 31. Since the announcement of the film, social media has been abuzz to watch the duo create magic on screen. Amid the anticipation surrounding the project, makers of NTRNeel took to their social media handles to share a candid picture of Jr NTR with Prashanth Neel from a picturesque location.

Amid the backdrop of serene and mist-covered hills, the two can seemingly be seen enjoying a quite moment together. However, the text on the photo reads "The calm before the tsunami". Since the photo has surfaced, fans have been wondering what the duo is planning. Meanwhile, the second text in the photo reads, "that wicked smirk".

Sharing the photo, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "It's been 8 years for our #JanathaGarage and less than a month to go for our Dearest combo of @tarak9999 garu and Siva garu create havoc across the world with #Devara. And in a few months we begin the shoot of #NTRNeel to create a Tsunami." The picture was first shared by Prashanth Neel's wife Likhitha on her Instagram stories.

Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel are collaborating for their upcoming project NTR 31. The film was officially launched in August this year and the shooting of the film is set to begin in September 2024. Jr NTR has already completed the shoot of Devara. He announced the same on his X handle.

Sharing a photo with the director of the film, he wrote, "Just wrapped my final shot for Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can’t wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September."

The film directed by Koratala Siva will hit the big screens on September 27. The movie also features Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, NTR 31 is going to be backed by both Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.