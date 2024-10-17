THROWBACK: Allu Arjun’s trembling, nervous moments after the birth of his son, revealed how he couldn't hold Ayaan for days

Allu Arjun is undoubtedly a superstar for the masses. However, when it comes to his personal life, he is a protective and devoted family man. Married to the woman of his dreams, Sneha Reddy, the couple are proud parents to their son, Ayaan, and daughter, Arha. In one of his previous interviews, the star reminisced about his experience of embracing fatherhood for the first time with the birth of his son.

Back in 2017, during an interview with ETimes, the ecstatic dad, Allu Arjun, spoke about his initial feelings after welcoming his son Ayaan into the world. Calling it a moment of mixed emotions, the actor mentioned that he was surprised, stunned, confused, and tense, all at once.

Moreover, he recalled how nervous he felt and how he was nearly trembling when he got the chance to hold his son in his arms. Allu Arjun revealed that he could not hold the little one immediately and that it took him several days to get accustomed to the new feeling.

He had said, “Actually, I did not hold the baby immediately because I was not confident in myself. I was initially nervous to hold him, so I had to wait for a few days before I could [have] a feel of him. But the first time when I took him into my hands, boy, it was a very sweet feeling, and I'll treasure those moments."

For the unversed, after the birth of their first child, their son in 2014, the actor and his wife were blessed with their daughter in 2017.

Despite being a well-known celebrity couple, both Allu Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy, do not shy away from sharing pictures of their adorable family of four. As parents, the duo often shares glimpses of cherished moments with their kids, Ayaan and Arha.

For instance, on Father’s Day, June 16, 2024, Sneha Reddy shared a special picture of herself with Allu Arjun and their kids, who were hugged deeply by their parents. Their picture-perfect moment together radiated family goals like no other.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for his next mega release, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is a sequel to his 2021 film in the Pushpa franchise. Directed by Sukumar and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead female role, the film is set to hit theaters on December 6, 2024.

