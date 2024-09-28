WATCH: Allu Arjun protectively hugs son Ayaan as he jets off with wife Sneha and daughter Arha

Besides his massive stardom on the silver screen, Allu Arjun is a complete family man when it comes to his personal life. Amid building up excitement for his next film Pushpa 2, the actor was recently spotted at the airport, along with his wife and children. The four of them seemed like they were jetting off for a vacation together.

In the video, Allu Arjun can be seen walking in the front while keeping his protective arm around his son, Ayaan. Behind them, his wife Sneha is seen holding their daughter Allu Arha’s hand. Surrounded by heavy security personnel, the cute family of four entered inside the airport.

The actor has been at the helm of quite a few speculations, especially when it concerns the release of his next film, Pushpa 2. Frequent rumors in the past have stated that a delay is likely for the release of the film, owing to multiple reasons.

However, while attending the audio launch event for the film Maruthi Nagar Subhramanyum, the actor gave an epic response on the matter. Keeping in sync with the flair of his role in the film, Allu Arjun had assured that there is no delay in the releasing of the project whatsoever, and it would inadvertently hit theaters on December 6, 2024.

He had said, “You know the feeling when you see how a film is turning out? You get some sort of confidence. I don't know if I should call it confidence. But, the way the film is shaping up... you all will like it. I will not say too much. December 6—Assalu Thaggedhe Le (I will not back down). This is fixed."

Agree or not, Allu Arjun enjoys an incomparable fandom and his films are cherished and loved in equal measure. However, there was once a time when the actor had reflected upon how good films never come his way since he believes he doesn’t really look good.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Allu Arjun had retrospected how after his film Gangotri in 2003, no good film opportunities came his way. He mentioned how people felt that he didn’t look great as such for essaying certain roles.

