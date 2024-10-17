Renukaswamy Case: Darshan Thoogudeepa moves Karnataka High Court for another bail petition, requests for an emergency hearing

Trigger: This article contains references to gruesome details of murder, which might be triggering for some readers.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s previous bail plea got rejected by the Bangalore sessions court back on October 14, 2024, in reference to the ongoing case of the murder of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga. Not just him, even actress Pavithra Gowda’s bail plea was rejected during the same hearing. And now, recent reports suggest that Darshan has moved to the higher court and submitted a bail plea, thereby challenging the rejection of the same by the lower court previously.

As per Times Now, Darshan Thoogudeepa’s fresh bail petition submitted to the Karnataka High Court includes a request for an emergency hearing. Pavithra Gowda has also approached the court for her bail as well. The HC is expected to take up the matter by October 22, 2024.

For the unversed, Renukaswamy, who happened to be a fan of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, allegedly sent inappropriate messages to his rumored ladylove Pavithra Gowda, thereby enraging him.

As a result, he got Renukaswamy kidnapped and kept in a shed, where Darshan and his accomplices engaged in violently torturing the victim with brutal force and even electric shock, until the 33-year-old was killed.

Later on June 9, 2024, Renukaswamy’s body was discovered by local authorities near a stormwell drain in the Sumanahalli region of Bangalore. His post-mortem report revealed that the deceased victim had a missing ear, ruptured testicles and innumerable wound and bruise marks all over his body.

While the grieving family of Renukaswamy continues to fight for justice, in a miraculous turn of events, the victim’s wife recently gave birth to a baby boy. Wife Sahana was five months pregnant at the time of her husband’s death and delivered a healthy son on October 16, 2024. Despite the heartbreaking circumstances, the family has found a new ray of hope with the baby’s arrival.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

