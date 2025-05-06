Throwback: When Kiara Advani revealed having a secret crush on Vijay Deverakonda

In today’s throwback, let’s revisit the time when Kiara Advani revealed that she had a secret crush on Vijay Deverakonda. Yes, you read that right! During a fun chat with Rana Daggubati, the actress was playfully teased by Ram Charan about her crush on the Arjun Reddy star.

Kiara chimed in, saying she had been a "huge fan" of Vijay and admitted to really liking him. Ram Charan laughed as he told Rana that Kiara would often ask about Vijay before attending his family dinners. He revealed that she would always check if the Kingdom actor was going to be there.

Kiara further joked and asked Rana to introduce her to Vijay, knowing that he was friends with him. While the actress and Vijay have worked together in a few commercials, it was a fun and candid moment shared by Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati.

Talking about Kiara, she recently hit the headlines after making her MET Gala 2025 debut. She flaunted her baby bump at the star-studded event and also dropped some stunning pictures on her Instagram handle. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Mama’s first Monday in May."

Take a look at the post below:

Kiara wore a black and white gown crafted by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The outfit featured sculpted hearts and a bodice symbolizing a unique interpretation of motherhood. The event took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

On the work front, Kiara Advani is set to appear next in Toxic, a film directed by Geetu Mohandas, starring Yash in the lead. The movie features a strong ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi. Actors Darell D'Silva and Akshay Oberoi will also play key roles.

Toxic is being made in both Kannada and English, and will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi for a wider audience. The film is slated for release on March 19, 2026. With such a diverse cast and multilingual reach, Toxix is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

