Throwback: When Trisha Krishnan revealed why she called off her wedding with entrepreneur Varun Manian

In today’s throwback, we revisit the time when Trisha Krishnan got engaged to entrepreneur Varun Manian. Although the actress remains unmarried, there was a phase in her life when she was preparing to tie the knot. However, things didn’t go as planned, and she eventually called off the engagement. She later revealed the real reason behind her decision.

Advertisement

In 2016, when her film with Dhanush, Kodi, was released, Trisha was asked whether she would continue acting after getting married. Responding to the question, she said that it was her passion for acting that led to her broken engagement.

Trisha shared that her wedding was called off because her fiancé had asked her to quit acting. She made it clear that she chose her career over the relationship.

In her words, as quoted on OnManorama, "That's why my wedding was called off. The person I was supposed to marry, asked me to stop acting. Instead of films, I chose to put a full stop to my engagement."

Trisha added that she would only consider taking a break from films if she became pregnant. Even then, she wouldn’t leave the industry entirely. If not offered lead roles, she said she would still take on characters that matched her image. Trisha expressed her deep passion for acting, stating that her goal was to remain part of the film industry until her last breath.

Advertisement

"I will only take a break when I get pregnant. If I am not offered lead roles, I will do characters that suit my image but I won't move away from the film industry. My wish is to act until my last breath," the Good Bad Ugly actress said.

According to reports, Varun had revealed that his father was never in favor of the match. From the beginning, he did not support the entrepreneur marrying Trisha. The family, including close relatives, hoped that he would choose someone from a similar social background.

For the unversed, Trisha had exchanged rings with Varun Manian on January 23, 2015, in a private ceremony. Currently, the actress is single and gearing up for the release of Thug Life. The movie will also feature Kamal Haasan and STR in lead roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more throwback stories!

ALSO READ: When will Trisha Krishnan get married? Thug Life actress leaves everyone shocked with her reply