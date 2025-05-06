Kiara Advani MET Gala 2025 outfit shah rukh khan, met gala 2025 Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Jaideep Ahlawat Best OTT Character Anjula Acharia Ramayana Update Kusha Kapila troll Shah Rukh Khan Gram Chikitsalay Met Gala 2025

Pregnant Kiara Advani PROUDLY flaunts baby bump for 1st time as she makes MET Gala 2025 debut: SEE PICS

Pregnant Kiara Advani makes a stunning MET Gala 2025 debut, proudly flaunting her baby bump for the first time. Check out her radiant look and outfit exuding royalty!

By Sakchi Agarwal
Published on May 06, 2025  |  04:29 AM IST |  3K
Pregnant Kiara Advani PROUDLY flaunts baby bump for 1st time as she makes MET Gala 2025 debut: SEE PICS
Picture Courtesy: Getty Images

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani finally made her MET Gala 2025 debut, proudly flaunting her baby bump for the first time and to be honest motherhood has never looked this glamorous. Radiating joy and elegance, Kiara stunned in a regal ensemble that screamed royalty. She looked all happy wearing a show-stopping outfit and owning the red carpet with complete regal vibes. We are absolutely obsessed with her photos.

Advertisement

Picture Courtesy: Getty Images

Credits: Getty Images
About The Author
Sakchi Agarwal

Sakchi Agarwal is a renowned Bollywood expert with over four years in journalism, anchoring, and ent...

Advertisement

Latest Articles