Vijay Deverakonda clarifies comment on ‘Adivasis’ after complaint filed against him; ‘Express my sincere regret’

Vijay Deverakonda grabbed attention recently after a complaint was filed against him for a specific comment he made at the Retro pre-release event. The complainant highlighted that his remark was a seeming insult against the Adivasi community and a demand for an immediate apology was made.

And now, the actor took to his X account and dropped an apology post for his erstwhile statements. Vijay highlighted that all he wanted to convey was peace and harmony and never to boost division among people.

Expressing regret, an excerpt from his statement read as, “If any part of my message was misunderstood or hurtful, I express my sincere regret. My only aim was to speak of peace, progress and togetherness. I remain committed to using my platform to uplift and unify—never to divide.”

For those unaware, Vijay had attended the audio launch event for Suriya’s film Retro, where he addressed the current sociopolitical situation of our country.

He went on to compare it with the clashes of the Adivasi tribes years ago and how the former had to apologize for their indiscretions.

This comment allegedly hurt the sentiments of the tribal community, and lawyer Kishan Lal Chauhan even lodged a complaint against the artist at the SR Nagar police station in Hyderabad.

In other news, all eyes are on Vijay Deverakonda’s next big release, Kingdom. The spy action thriller directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri is slated to hit the big screens by the end of this month, on May 30.

The Arjun Reddy actor is sharing the screen space with Bhagyshri Borse in this film and their unmissable chemistry has already charmed the audiences. Well, we speak about the first single from the movie titled Hridayam Lopala, which was unveiled on May 2.

An Anirudh Ravichander composition, the track celebrates forbidden love within tense situations and complicated circumstances.

