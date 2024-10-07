THROWBACK: When Nagarjuna REACTED to ex-daughter-in-law Samantha's 'he is the bible on how to live your life' comment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya shocked everyone when they announced their divorce in 2021 after almost four years of marriage. Samantha also shared a wonderful relationship with Naga Chaitanya’s family, especially her then-father-in-law, Nagarjuna. She had talked about their bond on several occasions.

In one such media interaction, the actress called him the Bible on how to live life, and Nagarjuna was asked about it in another interview. Reacting to this, the actor opened up about his relationship with Samantha and said they share a beautiful bond. Read to know how he reacted to it in detail.

In a throwback interview with Bharadwaj Rangan for Film Companion South, Nagarjuna was asked about Samantha’s remarks calling him the Bible on how to live life. To this, Nagarjuna said, “I don’t know but I live my life my way. Ask Samantha Ruth Prabhu, maybe she remembers the bible. I guess, there is never a dull moment when she is there, I am there and we laugh, we talk. No judgments, do what you need to do, and let me do what I need to do. So we have a beautiful relationship.”

It's been three years since Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation after almost four years of marriage. While both the actors have moved on in their respective lives, their separation recently hit the headlines once again after the Telangana minister Konda Surekha made derogatory comments on their divorce and stated that KT Rama Rao was responsible for Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce. Moreover, she alleged that the BRS leader has ruined the lives of several actresses in the Industry.

Soon after the politician’s comment went viral, the film fraternity took a stand against her and came together to address the issue. Several A-list actors, including Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Nani, Chiranjeevi, and Mahesh Babu, slammed Konda Surekha for her controversial remarks on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce. Nagarjuna even filed a complaint against the Telangana minister lodged and accused her of attempting to tarnish the reputation and image of his family. Besides, as per the latest report, the actor has confirmed that he will file another Rs 100 crore defamation case against Konda Surekha.

