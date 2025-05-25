WATCH: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala clicked sporting laidback look at Hyderabad airport

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are one of the most sought-after couples in the film industry. Known for keeping their relationship private, they often avoid public attention. The couple was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport as they left for an undisclosed location during the early hours.

In the pap video, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were seen making a stylish appearance at the airport. The Thandel actor opted for a white T-shirt teamed with a black jacket and matching trousers. On the other hand, the Made In Heaven actress kept it cool and simple in a beige top paired with jeans. She left her tresses open and wore spectacles that elevated her chic look.

This marks Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s first public sighting together since the Waves Summit 2025. The duo drew attention at the event, especially after a buzz started that the actress might be expecting. Dressed in a saree, her appearance led many to believe she was trying to hide a possible pregnancy.

However, a source close to the family denied the speculation. Speaking to ETimes, the insider clarified that there’s no truth to the rumours. The actress had simply chosen loose and comfortable clothing.

"She wore anti-fit, not maternity," the source explained, calling the chatter unnecessary. "It’s amazing how a change in silhouette can birth a whole new storyline," they added.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for an adventurous journey with his next film, tentatively titled NC24. Directed by Karthik Dandu, this project is described as a mythical thriller. It promises to take viewers to unexplored wild terrains filled with dark caves and mysterious jungles. The actor sports a new look as he teams up with the director to bring this thrilling story to life.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "Years of ideation. Months of preparation. Endless rehearsals. And what you’re seeing now is just a whisper of the storm that’s coming! #NC24 The Excavation Begins. Get ready for a never-before-seen mythical thriller that will leave you on the edge of your seat."

