THROWBACK: When Trisha Krishnan went down memory lane and shared a photo from her modeling days in 1999

Trisha Krishnan has continued to remain one of the most adored actresses in Indian cinema. However, did you know that the ‘Queen of South Cinema’ began her journey in the glamor world by winning the crown for Miss Chennai? Read on to know more about her life-changing moment.

In nostalgic throwback posts on Instagram, Trisha once shared a previously unseen picture of herself at the moment she was crowned Miss Chennai in 1999. Her priceless smile and innocence captivated attention at first glance.

Along with the post, Trisha beautifully expressed in the caption how her big win at the modeling pageant became a life-changing moment for her. She wrote, “30/09/1999 The day my life changed...#MissChennai1999.”

In the picture, Trisha is seen wearing a glittery pink dress, proudly flaunting her Miss Chennai crown and sash. She carries the customary bouquet of flowers during her winning moment, and her gorgeous smile reflects the happiness and pride she felt from such an achievement.

For those unversed, Trisha began participating in beauty pageants and modeling assignments while she was in class 12. In one of her interviews with Yugi Sethu at the time, she mentioned how she preferred modeling over mainstream acting.

She revealed that while she loved modeling and participating in pageants, acting for her at that point was not her ambition. She said, “No, not at all. It's not my cup of tea. I prefer modeling."

Agree or not, Trisha Krishnan went on to carve immense success as an actress in South cinema and she is now hailed unanimously as one of the highest-paid stars in South Indian cinema.

On the work front, Trisha’s upcoming movies include Ajith’s Vidaa Muyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara, Mohanlal’s Ram, Tovino Thomas’ Identity and Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life.

