BUZZ: Post Thug Life with Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam to join hands with Rajinikanth after 33 years since Thalapathi?

Superstar Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam are expected to join hands once again, marking a reunion after 33 years. As per a report by SIIMA, the iconic duo is likely to associate once again after their cult-classic movie Thalapathi which was released back in 1991.

However, an official confirmation about the collaboration is yet to be made by the makers and is rumored to happen in December, coinciding with the superstar’s 74th birthday. Interestingly, Mani Ratnam had recently collaborated with Kamal Haasan as well with their next movie Thug Life, marking a reunion of the duo after their classic flick Nayakan, which was released in 1987.

The director and actor duo had previously worked together in the film Thalapathi which was based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata and the friendship shared between Karna and Duryodhana. The movie portrays Surya, an orphan who dwells in the slums and is known for his benevolent nature.

After he has a scuffle with a goon, he gets acknowledged by a powerful gangster called Deva and later becomes friends with them. As things start to come under the joined guidance of Surya and Deva, things take a turn when a righteous district collector comes into the play who also happens to be a kin of Surya.

The rest of the film focuses on how Surya tries to recover his roots and how his friendship with Deva progresses amidst everything. Aside from the superstar, the movie also had actors Mammootty and Arvind Swamy (debut role) in leading roles.

Moreover, the film also had an ensemble cast of actors like Jaishankar, Amrish Puri, Srividya, Bhanupriya, Shobana, Geetha, and many more in key roles. Interestingly, this film also marked the final collaboration between Ratnam and Ilaiyaraaja to date as the former has collaborated with AR Rahman thereafter.

Coming to Rajinikanth’s professional front, the superstar is next set to be seen in the movie Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The action drama movie slated to hit the big screens on October 10, 2024, features the actor as an IPS officer who is known to be an encounter specialist.

The movie also has Amitabh Bachchan in a lead role with an additional ensemble cast of actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Rithika Singh, and many more.

