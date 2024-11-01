THROWBACK: Who did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoy romancing more, Robot or Rajnikanth in Shankar's film?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one such actress who has proven her versatility equally in all regional language films. Speaking of South cinema, the diva has worked with actors like Rajinikanth, Chiyaan Vikram and many others. Back in 2010, the actress reminisced about the experience of working with the enigmatic star Rajinikanth himself.

For the unversed, Aishwarya and Rajinikanth worked in the 2010 release Tamil film Enthiran, which was later dubbed in Hindi as Robot. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Ponniyin Selvan actress remarked finding the superstar completely unassuming and marveled about learning lessons on humility from him.

She had said, “Rajini sir is so unassuming. He never cribbed about the long hours he had to spend on the sets owing to the technical detailing.”

Moving on, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also asked if she learnt the trick of flipping her glasses just like Rajinikanth, for whom it is a signature step. To this, the actress excitedly revealed that while she did not do it herself, she saw Thalaivar do it right before her eyes.

Towards the end, the charismatic lady was also asked to reveal who she enjoyed romancing more in the film- Rajinikanth as the man or as the robot.

In her response, Aishwarya tagged the superstar as irresistible in both and mentioned, “I was spoilt for choice. Both the man and the machine were irresistible.”

Well, despite the vast gap between the two of them in terms of age and experience, Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have shared a cordial equation for a long time. Their on-screen pairing has also been loved by the audiences.

For instance, once during the promotional event for Enthiran’s Hindi dubbed version of Robot, Rajinikanth mentioned a hilarious incident, wherein people were shocked to learn that he was selected as the hero of a beautiful co-star like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

On the work front, Rajinikanth would next be seen in the movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2023 release Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan-II.

