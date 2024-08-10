Trisha Krishnan was not sure about working on OTT space; Here’s why she agreed for Brinda

Trisha Krishnan enjoys an unparalleled fan base in South Indian cinema. The actress has a track record of delivering some of the most popular films. Recently, she enthralled audiences with her cop series, Brinda. Interestingly, the "Ponniyin Selvan I" actress was initially hesitant about venturing into OTT platforms. Now, the director of the project has revealed how the actress came on board.

Speaking to Zoom, filmmaker Surya Manoj Vangala explained that he first sent Trisha a 100-page document in the form of a novel for her to read. He revealed that since the actress is an avid reader, it became easier for her to review it during her flight. Vangala expressed, "Luckily for me, she didn't carry a book. She reads a lot, and she read the script."

Moving forth with his recollection, Surya mentioned that he had absolutely no hopes that Trisha would finally agree to do the project, since she had already mentioned earlier not wanting to do OTT.

Surprisingly, after giving the script a thorough read during her flight, she was convinced and gave a nod. Talking more about it, the filmmaker narrated, “Getting down after the document is done, maybe she will want a narration. She called up and said, I’m doing the project.”

Well, within just a few days of its release, Trisha has already wooed her fans with her versatility in the role of a police officer in Brinda. For the unversed, the thriller series is available on the OTT platform, SonyLIV.

Coming to Trisha’s work front, up next she is slated to be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, Spirit, as the leading lady opposite Prabhas.

