Kanguva’s new poster features Suriya in a fearsome avatar, makers announce film’s trailer launch date

Suriya is all set to be back on the silver screen with his upcoming fantasy thriller, Kanguva. The film will mark its theatrical release on October 10, 2024. Well, the actor has been teasing his fans with slight glimpses from his forthcoming project every now and then. And now, the makers have finally shared the announcement for the trailer launch of the film.

Taking to X, makers of Kanguva, Studio Green dropped an eye-catching poster of the film, featuring none other than Suriya. The actor looked unrecognizable in a periodic-style costume, while a large wing-like structure adorns the background.

Along with it, the makers announced locking the date of August 12, 2024, as the release date of its trailer. The caption along with the post further stated, “The anticipation ends now! The time for glory is arriving, get ready for a celebration like no other The grand #KanguvaTrailer is all set to be yours from 12th August.”

Well, ever since its announcement, Kanguva has gathered a lot of attention, considering its promising storyline and the stellar star cast. Bollywood actors including Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, along with eminent actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu and others would be a part of the film. Interestingly, Suriya would be enacting seven different roles in the movie.

Apart from Kanguva, Suriya is also anticipating the release of his other film, which is tentatively titled Suriya 44. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film is aiming for a release in September 2025.

Recently, Suriya 44's producer, Rajasekhar updated Suriya's fans about his minor accident that took place while shooting the movie. It happened when the Soorarai Pottru star was performing an action sequence, but he only suffered a minor head injury. The actor was immediately given medical attention, post which he healed well and is safe and sound.

