Vaazhai OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Mari Selvaraj's rural drama film online

Mari Selvaraj's directorial venture Vaazhai hit the big screens on August 23. The movie received positive responses from audiences and critics alike for its storyline. After a successful theatrical run, the film is now all set to make its digital debut in October.

Recently, Disney+ Hotstar announced that Mari Selvaraj's rural drama film will release on the platform on October 11. Vaazhai will premiere on OTT in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

Taking to their official social media handle, they wrote, "Oru unathaamana padaippu #vaazhai. #Vaazhai Streaming From October 11 on Disney+ Hotstar."

Vaazhai, directed by Mari Selvaraj, is a children’s drama movie that is inspired by real-life events. The film not only resonated with common people, but many A-listers from the film fraternity also praised the director's vision for the same.

Superstar Rajinikanth also watched the film and expressed his heartfelt emotions through a sweet note. He wrote, "I recently watched Mari Selvaraj’s Vaazhai. After a long time, a brilliant and quality film has come out in Tamil cinema. Mari Selvaraj took us to his childhood days through this film. My heart ached when I saw him searching for food in the climax and the scene where his mother wails, thinking that she didn’t let her son eat rice."

Praising the director's brilliant work in the film, he penned, "Mari Selvaraj has proved that he is a brilliant director with his creation. My heartfelt wishes and congratulations to him."

Vaazhai’s story revolves around the life of schoolboy Sivanaindhan. He works at a banana plantation to support his family after his father's death. Despite being a bright student and dreaming of a better future, he faces the harsh realities of poverty. As the story progresses, the film takes several twists and turns.

It is believed that the film is partially based on filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's life. Meanwhile, Vaazhai features actors including Nikhila Vimal, Ponvel M., Raghul R., and others.

